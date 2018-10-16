Piers Morgan mocks ‘emasculated’ star

Daniel Craig takes his one-month-old daughter for a walk in the East Village, New York. Picture: Elder Ordonez

CONTROVERSIAL British television presenter Piers Morgan has mocked one of the world's greatest action heroes and the internet is not having a bar of it.

Morgan, 53, took to Twitter overnight to condemn James Bond himself, aka Daniel Craig, for securing his daughter in a baby carrier as he walked the streets of New York this week.

The 50-year-old actor and his wife, fellow actor Rachel Weisz, 48, welcomed their little girl, Ella, last month.

Like any new parent, Craig was spotted looking slightly sleep-deprived as he wandered through the East Village with baby Ella.

For most women across the world, the site of James Bond, strolling down the street with his infant strapped safely to his chest has the makings of an erotic hardback, but the action star's fathering skills didn't impress Morgan.

"Oh 007 … not you as well?!!!" Morgan tweeted, before declaring him an #emasulatedBond.

After some initial grief, he attempted to explain his tweet by claiming Craig should have been carrying his baby in his bare, muscular arms, instead of this thing he called a 'papoose'*.

"He's using an emasculating papoose," Morgan wrote.

"James Bond would never use a papoose to carry his babies."

Of course, because no self-respecting man could ever be expected to perform mundane parenting duties like carrying your baby around in a carrier.

How #basic.

It was here that I had to stop and take a calming breath, so maybe you should too.

*I have since found out that a papoose is British term for a baby carrier.

This might help you to calm down …

But if this idiotic tweet sparked anything good in the world, it was that it brought thousands of dads out of the woodwork to unanimously slam Morgan and show him exactly what it means to be a real man.

And that is doing the dishes, walking the dog, putting the toilet seat down and strapping your kid to your chest to get sh*t done.

While most dads felt a picture spoke a thousand words, some dads had run out of patience with the columnist, like Aiden, here.

Others used the opportunity to compare the two Brits, attempting to demonstrate that Daniel Craig could walk down a street in a tutu and still be considered more of a man than Piers Morgan.

It comes as no surprise.

Morgan has form for this sort of behaviour and a penchant for turning to social media when his mind simply overflows with offensive thoughts.

Most recently, the British journalist wrote an 'open letter' to plus-size American model Tess Holliday called her "morbidly obese".

He has called actor Hugh Grant a "tedious little man" and banned him, Madonna and Kelsey Grammer from his shows.

Morgan also has a long-running feud with former Top Gear host Jeremy Clarkson, one which allegedly copped him a beating during one argument and a glass of water to the face in another.

Piers Morgan was formerly editor of British tabloids News Of The World and the Daily Mirror. Picture: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for Advertising Week Europe

If only there was some sort of Twitter curfew implemented for ageing men with too many opinions …

Finally, after arguing with the #dadarmy that "wearing a papoose doesn't mean you care more about your kids", Morgan decided to sign off Twitter with one last jab at his critics.

Tweeting a photo of himself in a tuxedo, Morgan suggested he could be the next James Bond.

"One thing's clear after tonight's ferocious Papoose-gate debate: We need a new James Bond. A 007 who looks sharp in a tux and wouldn't be seen dead in a papoose."

One thing’s clear after tonight’s ferocious Papoose-gate debate: we need a new James Bond.

A 007 who looks sharp in a tux & wouldn’t be seen dead in a papoose.... pic.twitter.com/2u4jsATSfS — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 15, 2018

Yeah, nah.