Piercing in attack and player-of-the-match

Far North Coast premier division soccer grand final player of the match Jonathan Pierce with the Terry Greedy Medal and sponsor representative Bill Coulter.

A SECOND goal sealed a Byron Bay win and the Terry Greedy Medal in a player-of-the-match performance from Rams forward Jonathan Pierce in the Far North Coast premier division soccer grand final.

Pierce was a constant threat in attack throughout the game and a brilliant goal in extra time proved to be the highlight of a 2-1 win over Richmond Rovers.

The Rams never looked like getting run down after the 31-year-old found the net in the 95th minute.

"It was a tough game that could have gone either way,” Pierce said.

"I was so happy that I got the ball in the right place and to see it drop in the back of the net.

"This is huge for us, we lifted at the back end of the season and were able to take some momentum into the finals.

"We were the underdogs in this game and I'm almost speechless about how it all came together.”

Byron Bay came out firing and Pierce had Rovers on the back foot after his early goal in the fifth minute.

Rovers striker Johnathon See - the Football Far North Coast player of the year and golden boot winner - had his opportunities but was mainly well contained.

Byron Bay captain James Tomlinson was relentless in attack and has now won three premier division grand finals with the Rams.

"I've played in five grand finals and it means a lot to everyone at the club,” Tomlinson said.

"They (Rovers) were a lot fitter than us but we just stuck it out and took our opportunities.

"They've had the wood on us in (grand final) penalty shootouts so I was a bit nervous there at the end.

"We scored 100 goals and went through untouched last year but I don't think anyone expected us to win this one.

"We both had chances out there and it was a really good contest.

"There is a core group of players that have been here for six years and some of the players we've brought in have done a great job for us.

"Sometimes it works against us when players leave through the season and we don't know what we're going to get but this group is really committed.”