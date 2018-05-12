Piece of Lismore's history up for sale

South Lismore's old corner general store and residence is up for sale.

SOUTH Lismore's old corner general store and residence is on the market, and there's space galore for your dream projects.

Located at 96 Casino St, the three-bedroom residence opposite a park was once also a general store until around the end of 2013.

The current owners have owned it for about five years and have decided to move on.

Wal Murray & Co First National Lismore property manager, Ben Conte, said the property had a lot of opportunities.

"It's got so much space, which I see a lot of potential for,” he said.

"It appeals to a lot of buyers for this reason.

"There's a nice fully-fenced yard, the old shop front could be used for anything - a home cinema, man cave, pool and games room, or a home office or storage for one's business.

"There's a cool room if you wanted to make your own wine or cured meats.”

There is also a large storage room along with the new cool room and large shop front (9m x 6m).

The listing reads: "Direct access to street with front door opening out to Casino St.”

"Underneath the house is extra storage room plus space to house three cars.

"The residence upstairs has its own separate entry and is well presented throughout.

"Three spacious bedrooms with the main having its own study/sleepout area.

"The living area is open plan plus a rear sunroom provides more space for home office, or kids play area. Both kitchen and bathroom have been updated giving the residence a modern look.

"Outside the home is a great size backyard which is fenced and has vehicle access to Wilson St. Perfect for car parking to the rear, or yard space for the kids and family pet.

"Don't miss this unique opportunity with so much potential for its use.

"Handy location in South Lismore, opposite the parks, sporting fields and close to primary school.”

For more information visit the website or phone Ben Conte on 0408 368 913 or 6623 3200.