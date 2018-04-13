Piece of Lismore's history set to go under the hammer

HISTORIC HOMESTEAD: Chris Hensley has put the Monaltrie Homestead, one of the oldest houses in Lismore, on the market after living there for 38 years. The property which includes a 12 room house, sheds and a private cemetery, will be auctioned on Saturday April 14.

LISMORE'S historic Monaltrie Homestead could be restored to its former glory and find a new lease of a life as a bed and breakfast.

Real estate agent Neil Short, of Ian Weir & Son, said the property will go under the hammer on Saturday.

He said it had attracted a huge amount of interest from potential purchasers, and many of them were able to see past its dilapidated state and recognise the elegant charm within.

Mr Short said hundreds of people from across the region have gone through the original settler's house, which sits on 39.58ha.

"We have huge enormous interest from 200 to 300 families,” he said.

"Nearly every neighbour from around the area has been through and we have had huge interest from people over at Byron Bay.”

Mr Short said the majority of interested buyers were looking at either renovating the homestead to convert to a bed and breakfast or for agricultural use.

"A lot of the younger generation of farmers would like have a go at buying to live there and run it as a farm,” he said.

But Mr Short would not be drawn on where he believed the bidding would commence on this "once in a lifetime opportunity”.

"I doubt it's going to be cheap,” he said.

Mr Short said the heritage of Monaltrie Homestead was a significant part of its appeal.

Around 1861 its first owner, William Wilson, commissioned master builder William Clements use red cedar, white beech, hoop pine and hardwoods to build Monaltrie Homestead.

"The history of the property is a real drawcard and it's up on the hill out of the flood which is really important,” he said. "Back when it was built people did not worry too much if they had a flood, all they had was a pack saddle and an axe, but times are different now.”

Monaltrie Homestead will be auctioned at 10am on Saturday on site at 451 Wyrallah Rd, Monaltrie.