Piece of Ballina's history to be auctioned today

The historic Riversleigh Guesthouse
by Graham Broadhead

BALLINA's historic Riversleigh Guest House will go to auction today.

Located on the corner of Norton and River St opposite the river, the six-bedroom, seven-bathroom Victorian Georgian residence was built in 1879, and is believed to be one of the oldest two-storey homes in Ballina.

Riversleigh, as it was originally named, was built in 1879 by Alexander Heugh as a family home.

During the early 1900s, Riversleigh became a boarding house and eventually flats during the mid 1900s.

Over time it fell into disrepair and by the late 1990s the building became derelict

In 2000, Riversleigh was meticulously restored, and operated as a B&B and tea rooms before being sold in 2002 when it was transformed into a Thai restaurant.

The current owners, who purchased in 2013, have transformed it into a successful luxurious heritage guesthouse.

The owners are now moving from the area, and the property is on the market.

Selling agent Glenn Mills of McGrath Ballina says the property oozes elegance and grace.

HISTORIC SALE: Glenn (right) and Nathan Mills from McGrath real estate agency in Ballina are the selling agents for the historic Ballina building, Riversleigh. Graham Broadhead

Features include the lounge and dining rooms with original fireplace; the six air-conditioned bedrooms with ensuites, high ceilings, wide hallways, French doors, and timber floors.

There is also a stainless steel commercial kitchen, garage and carport plus off-street parking for four guest cars.

Mr Mills said the property offered many options for the discerning buyer, including converting the building back to a restaurant, subject to council approval, continuing to operate as luxury accommodation, or claiming the building back as a residence.

