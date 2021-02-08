Menu
Pie Alley drunk bear-hugged, removed from premises

Darryn Nufer
8th Feb 2021 1:01 AM
A man who was so drunk and aggressive he had to be bear-hugged and carried out of a Yeppoon restaurant, has been banned from licensed premises in the town for six months.

James Douglas Malone, 29, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday to failing to leave a licensed premises, resisting an authorised person who tried to remove him, and public nuisance in the vicinity of a licensed premises.

The court heard that on January 15, about 9.50pm, Malone had been asked to leave Pie Alley Blues because he was intoxicated and behaving in a disorderly manner.

After he refused to leave, he was bear-hugged by a staffer and carried out of the premises.

Once outside, Malone adopted a boxing stance and this was seen by police who were patrolling the area.

Malone then became argumentative with police and he was arrested and taken to the police station.

He was subsequently breath tested and returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.248.

Later Malone was released on bail.

In court, Malone’s lawyer said in the past Malone, a plumber, had been a binge drinker.

A character reference was tendered to the court from Malone’s employer.

The court was told that since the incident, Malone had spoken to the manager of Pie Alley Blues and apologised for his behaviour.

It also heard that Malone had a history of similar offending.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale noted that Malone’s entire criminal history reflected “issues with alcohol.”

“You just can’t drink,” she said.

Ms Beckinsale convicted and fined Malone $1000 and banned him from attending licensed premises in Yeppoon for six months.

