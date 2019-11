Nana Glen 12-11-2019Fire fighters battled the Liberation Trail bush fire that reached emergency level at Nana Glen, West of Coffs Harbour as strong winds pushed it towards the town.Reports suggest a number of structures were lost in Ellems Quarry Road.Photo Frank Redward

AS FLAMES approached the village of Nana Glen, cameraman Frank Redward captured these images of the Liberation Trail bush fire that reached emergency level at Nana Glen, West of Coffs Harbour as strong winds pushed it towards the town.

Reports suggest a number of structures were lost in Ellems Quarry Road.

These picstures show the fire front as it burst on to Orara Way near Ellems Quarry Road.