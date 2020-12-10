PICTURES: $3.2M sporting complex taking shape

Mayor of Tweed Councillor Chris Cherry, Member for Tweed Geoff Provest MP, Councillor Ron Cooper with Council officers and members of Tweed Little Athletics Centre (TLAC) – outside the refurbished canteen at Kingscliff Regional Sports Complex

THE $3.2 million transformation of the Kingscliff Regional Sports Complex has reached the next development milestone despite the global pandemic disrupting the year.

A new clubhouse, amenities building and canteen upgrade have been added to the list of completed items on stage one of the site’s masterplan.

Construction of the three new additions was completed in November, joining the athletics facility upgrade and sporting field lights finished earlier this year.

Design is already underway for the next items on the agenda — construct of carparking, entry ways and landscaping — all tipped for construction early next year.

Tweed mayor Chris Cherry said one of the key objectives of the project was to provide facilities that increase female participation and improve accessibility for people with a disability to play sport.

“The layout of the facility and building designs are fully accessible and the provision of four change rooms with private shower stalls will significantly improve the opportunity for participation across all sports and schools that will use the complex,” Cr Cherry said.

The facility is now home to the Cudgen Junior and Senior Cricket clubs, Kingscliff Hockey Club, Kingscliff Football Club, Tweed Little Athletics Centre and the The Cudgen Junior Rugby League Club and Tweed Coast Oztag.