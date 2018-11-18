PICS: Quirky country show is loved by all

BANGALOW Show seems a little quirkier than your average country show.

There is everything from a Marathong (relay with a drink in one hand and a sausage in the other) and bush poets to a ride on mower race and a shopping cart relay.

But it isn't without the more traditional events like horse barrel races, trotting race, dog high jump and cattle events - which is why it is loved by all.

A traditional agricultural show that engages the wider community is the signature of the Bangalow Show.

THE Bangalow A.& I. Society celebrated its 121th show on November 16 and 17, with a big program of events for the whole family.

This year's theme was 'chook', offering special events such as the Marathong and the Stockman Ironman, plus the Henny Penny Olympics, followed by the gumboot throwing competition and the poultry portrait event.

Also on the agenda was ute pull and pack, campdraft, reptile show, working dogs trial, children's pet parade, rodeo musical chairs bush poets and a fireworks finale.

Crowds flocked to the Showground enjoying what was on offer with the mostly fine weather before a storm came through on Saturday evening, proving too wet for some of the novelty events.

Yasemin Eshelby from Tweed Heads said they enjoyed their first ever Bangalow Show experience and "will definitely be coming back”.

"It's amazing because there is a lot of kids stuff to do, and a lot of it is free” Ms Eshelby said.

"The food is a big stand-out and the cute animals are a hit with the kids too.

"You could spend the whole day here because there is a lot to do.”

Spencer Alcock, 13 from Bangalow said he and his family come to the "really fun” show each year, with the rides and showbags being up the top of his list.

"My mum and dad like to watch the lawn mower races and the horses and I enjoy going on the rides with friends.”