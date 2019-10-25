Pick your own peach this Sunday and eat local

Pick your own at Southview Orchard peach farm at Hogarth Range.

Susanna Freymark

COLOUR is everything when it comes to the perfect peach.

And peaches that are transported a long way are not nearly as juicy as ones grown locally.

This Sunday is a chance to pick and eat local at the Southview Orchard Peach Festival at Hogarth Range.

Owners John and Frieda de Kleuver are ready for you to come and pick your own, straight from the tree, at their vast peach orchard.

We've tasted Southview peaches and they are like peaches from when you were a kid.

Juicy, sweet, peachy fruit that dribbles down your chin.

It is the sunlight that makes a peach taste its best giving the skin golden hues of orange and yellow.

MacKellar Coffee and local nut companies will be at Southview Orchard on the day. Hot food will be available too.

Less than an hour's drive from Lismore, half an hour from Casino and 1hr 46min from Byron Bay for a a bag of tasty, juicy peaches.

PICK & EAT YOUR OWN PEACHES

Southview Orchard on Hogarth Range is holding its annual Peach Festival from 10am to 2pm at 1165 Hogarth Range Rd.

Facebook Page: Southview Orchard.

Inquiries call John or Frieda on 0498 001 257