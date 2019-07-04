Pick of the players in the NRRRL

Anthony Colman,

Ballina

A workhorse in the second row and has a habit of bagging himself try-scoring doubles with his hard running on the edges.

Colman is one of nine Ballina players to run out in every game this season where they have been blessed with a low injury count.

If the Seagulls beat Murwillumbah on Sunday it will go a long way to securing the minor premiership and a home semi-final.

Brad Lees, Byron Bay

Strong running game and has found himself playing in the halves for the past six weeks with injured captain-coach Todd Carney on the sidelines.

He will have less pressure on him and will be back in the centres with Carney set to return this weekend.

Lees completed his time at halfback with a try-scoring double against Evans Head last weekend and will need a big game against Cudgen on Sunday.

Paul O'Neill,

Marist Brothers

He has clocked up close to 150 games at Marist Brothers since 2011 and still has plenty of years ahead of him.

O'Neill has always been a standout in stronger teams and is a key figure this year in its rebuild around youth.

He moved back to hooker in recent weeks and has led the way with more aggression.

Kahill Dellapicca,

Cudgen

One of the younger front-rowers in his first year out of under-18s but he runs as hard and with as much confidence as any forward in the competition.

Dellapicca is the fresh face in a Cudgen front-row which has plenty of size and experience with Shannon Green and Tim James.

Injuries have slowed him down but his performance against Northern United on Sunday is something he can build on for the rest of the season.

Dennis Smith,

Mullumbimby

His second year at the club and he has taken on a lot more responsibility with a younger team and heavy injury toll.

Smith was a standout at hooker last season and has spent time in the halves at five-eighth guiding the team around the park.

He scored a long-range intercept try which sealed a 22-18 win over Kyogle on Saturday night.