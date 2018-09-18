The best … and worst footy fan tattoos

The best and worst of AFL fan tattoos.

MELBOURNE co-captain Nathan Jones has promised to get a tattoo of teammate Max Gawn on his bum if the Demons win the flag, but there are plenty of mad footy fans out there who already have their favourite teams etched in their skin. Here are the best … and worst.

THE EAGLE MAN

James Clark-Smith remarkable Eagles head tattoo.

If you hadn't noticed, James Clark-Smith is a diehard West Coast Eagles fan.

He has a tattoo of an eagle on his head and also his shoulder. We reckon he's pretty excited to see his beloved club in the prelim.

DUSTY ON YA BUM

Does this look like Dusty? Picture: Danella Bevis

Your bum is usually reserved for sitting, but diehard Richmond fan Ryan Wilhelm had other ideas after the Tigers won the flag last year.

Superstar Dustin Martin finished 2017 with a swag of honours: a premiership, Brownlow Medal, Norm Smith Medal … and pride of place on a fan's arse.

Ryan Wilhelm looks pretty happy with himself as Dusty gets inked on his rear. Picture: Danella Bevis

CATS FAN WON'T FORGET HIS LEFTS AND RIGHTS

Tattoos you get when drunk. Cats fan 'Neville' shows off the handiwork of a Thai tattoo artist, who labelled the Cats 'Gay premiers'. Geelong.

Dyed-in-the-wool Geelong fan Neville was pretty pleased when the finished off 2007 as the night and day premiers.

So pleased, in fact, he decided - on a bender in Thailand - to have the memory immortalised in his skin.

Five ours, 15 tinnies and $150 later, he came out with the above, after the tattooist took his sketch literally - except the whole 'Gay' instead of 'Day'.

Poor bloke.

BEVO'S BULLDOG

Ben Michell is a diehard Western Bulldogs fan.

Many Western Bulldogs never thought they'd live to see the day the Doggies would hold the premiership cup aloft.

So when, somehow, some way, Luke Beveridge and his Bulldogs broke the longest premiership drought in VFL/AFL history with a win over the Sydney Swans in 2016, Ben Mitchell couldn't resist having the moment immortalised.

So he got a rather dashing Luke Beveridge tattooed on his leg.

MR COLLINGWOOD

Tasmania's own Mr Collingwood, Peter Knowles of Legana, has the history of AFL club Collingwood tattooed on his back, at home with his daughter Hayley (4) where they will watch the 2010 AFL grand final game

Tasmanian Peter Knowles is known as the encyclopaedia of Collingwood Football Club.

His back is covered in Collingwood tattoos, from Victoria Park and MCG scenes to the club's founders, flags and 50 players' names, including the team of the century.

The centrepiece is a massive magpie and Jeff "Joffa" Corfe is even pictured in his famous gold jacket, holding the "game over" sign.

No wonder they call him "Mr Collingwood".

CAM'S KANGAROO MOONEY

Former North and Geelong star Cameron Mooney has a Kangaroos premiership tattoo on his bum.

Cameron Mooney is no stranger to premiership success. The big former Roo and Cat has lifted the cup three times.

And while he didn't have a touch in North Melbourne's 1999 Grand Final win over Carlton, a Cameron 'Mooney' would feature a commemorative Kangaroo, were he ever to pull one.

CORNEY TATTOO REMOVAL

Former Port player Kane Cornes gets his 2004 Premiership tattoo removed. Picture: Tait Schmaal

Here's one with a difference.

Having celebrated the 10-year anniversary of Port's 2004 AFL premiership, Kane Cornes decided to have his celebratory tattoo removed from his ankle via laser treatment.

"It was a rush job, and I was a 21-year-old who got caught up in the moment," Cornes said at the time.

"I went in with 18 of my teammates and I was last. By the time I got in, the tattoo artist was probably over it. You can't even read the writing."

Cornes’s tattoo before … Picture: Tait Schmaal

… and after. Picture: Tait Schmaal

Picture: Tait Schmaal