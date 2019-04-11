Piano Busker's music to frame the silence

YOU may have seen AJ Hickling, the dread-locked piano player, at one of the monthly markets, or the Brunswick Breakwater Sunset Sessions, or playing in the street during Mullum Music Festival, and now the artist will offer a full show in Byron Bay.

Originally born in Australia but raised in New Zealand, Hickling is based in the Southland, near Queenstown, but has strong family ties with the Byron Shire.

Asked how he described his music, Hickling said it can be described as contemporary classical.

"I would also say... mmmhhh... I consider it music designed to inspire people to slow down, inspired by nature" he said.

"I have a classical background on piano.

"My partner said it's music that frames the silence," he added.

Hickling recorded his last album, Lullaby Sessions (2018), at the Byron Theatre on their Steinway grand piano.

"Part of the concert will be tunes that I have recorded and versions of tunes that have busked with, and after the interval I will be doing newer material," he said.

"I've set up my studio at home in New Zealand so I have some music with some backing that I have laid down in my studio, with a bit more deeper, richer, more electronic sounds, with subs, and dubs and bass, but with the piano always over the top of it, so it will be a little bit different to what people have seen before."

The artist admitted this show was a sort of experiment for him.

"What I'd like to do is to create a set of music that I can actually do concert with as well, and dig a bit deeper into soundscapes instead of just the acoustic piano on the street," he said.