News

PHOTOS: Youth festival draws big crowds

, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
12th Jan 2020 5:05 PM

HUNDREDS turned up for the Festival of Summer opening at the Millenium Esplanade in Tannum Sands today.

Festivities kicked off at 11am with many people enjoying the free event.

Live music, rock climbing, laser tag and bouncy bull riding were just some of the attractions people enjoyed.

Festival goer Charlie Falconer said it was "great" community event.

"It's great that everyone can come together and just listen to the music and have fun," she said.

Following the big turnout, Gladstone Regional Council events specialist Brigitte James hopes it will become an annual festival.

"Seeing so many people here, I think this event is something we'll see in the calendar every January."

 

festival of summer tannum sands
Gladstone Observer