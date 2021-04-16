Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Jack Johns from Swansea SLSC, Kaiya Marsh (Noosa SLSC) and Jordan Rowlinson (Mooloolaba SLSC) and Will Doherty from Dicky Beach SLSC at the Australian Surf Life Saving Championships at Maroochydore. Picture: Tom Threadingham
Jack Johns from Swansea SLSC, Kaiya Marsh (Noosa SLSC) and Jordan Rowlinson (Mooloolaba SLSC) and Will Doherty from Dicky Beach SLSC at the Australian Surf Life Saving Championships at Maroochydore. Picture: Tom Threadingham
Lifesaving

PHOTOS: Youth charge ahead on opening day at Aussies

Tom Threadingham
16th Apr 2021 6:19 PM | Updated: 6:52 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The country's juniors were the first to chase national glory as the Australian Surf Life Saving Championships got under way on the Sunshine Coast.

 

Photos
View Gallery

With the 2020 Aussies cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the U14 and U15 athletes' got their first taste of the national competition in two years on Friday with close to 1000 juniors lining up.

YOUR GUIDE: Key events, road and park closures for Aussies

TOP 8: Best youth lifesavers to watch at Aussies

AUSSIES: 'We're athletes, but lifesavers first' says Rogers

Maroochydore beach hosted ironman and ironwoman and surf and board races throughout the day.

Meanwhile, sprints and beach relays took place at Mooloolaba.

The youth competition continues on Saturday before masters take over from Sunday.

A total of 315 surf clubs from across the country will come together to compete in more than 480 beach and ocean events across Maroochydore, Alexandra Headland and Mooloolaba beaches at the Aussies between 16-24.

Activate your free Courier Mail subscription for big rewards

aussies maroochydore surf life saving club maroochy surf club surf lifesaving surf life saving australia surf life saving queensland the aussies 2021
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Shock numbers reveal true extent of Bluesfest fallout

        Premium Content Shock numbers reveal true extent of Bluesfest fallout

        Entertainment Organisers said they were stringing the very last lantern when they were told Bluesfest had been closed down.

        Beef Week will ‘look a little different’, but it's happening

        Premium Content Beef Week will ‘look a little different’, but it's happening

        News Get ready, Casino ‒ Beef Week is good to go this year

        Why Dunoon dam debate keeps raising its head

        Premium Content Why Dunoon dam debate keeps raising its head

        News Despite being rejected twice, Dunoon Dam was back for discussion

        Watch out Lennox, these daddies are coming for you

        Premium Content Watch out Lennox, these daddies are coming for you

        News This is the event the Ballina Shire has been waiting for.