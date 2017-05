A HEATED online campaign waged by competitors of the 2017 Mr Beef came to a climax on Saturday night, as winners of the popular contest were announced.

First place was Andrew Nolan, second place was Jayden Ridley and third place was Dolan Pederson.

The contest was part of over 100 events to be held in Casino over ten days, until May 30, to promote the local beef industry.

More information about the event: https://www.casinobeefweek.com.au/about-beef-week

Competitor Lewis Johnson, pictured in promotional photographs ahead of 2017 Mr Beef competition. Contributed

The Mr Beef contest was a success. Pictured is first place-getter, Andrew Nolan. Black Tie Photobooths