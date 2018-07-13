Menu
AND VOGUE: Audrey Singer, 11, strutted down the runway in heat one of the Lismore Square's Young Model Discovery today.
Francis Witsenhuysen
PHOTOS: Young models battle it out in Lismore

Francis Witsenhuysen
12th Jul 2018 4:04 PM
A LARGE crowd watched young hopefuls strut their stuff in heat one of Lismore Square's Young model Discovery today.

A total of 38 entrants took to the runway in hopes of making heat two of competition, which kicks off at 5pm in front of Big W.

 

Lismore Square marketing manager and judge Hannah Ivan said the event had become so popular, organisers had added an extra heat before the finals on Saturday.

"It builds momentum throughout the week and Saturday is absolutely bananas," Ms Ivan said.

"We love putting on this event because it enables kids to build confidence and to have a go and have an experience they may usually not get.

"This year the prizes are amazing."

First prize winners of each category get about $800 worth of beauty product from retailers around the centre who have donated. They also win a professional photo shoot worth $300 to start their portfolio in modelling and get them into the industry. Second place winners of each category take home $500 worth of beauty products and third place wins $400 worth of product.

The young model Discovery has three age categories: Junior: 5-11 years, Intermediate: 12-14 years and Senior: 15-19 years, and entrants can register on the day before each heat. Entry forms are available www.lismoresquare.com.au or at centre management office.

Catch heat three on Saturday July 14 at 11am, followed by the final at 1pm.

