Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jordan King and his driver head down the hill at speed on the road to glory in the 2018 Bangalow Billycart Derby.
Jordan King and his driver head down the hill at speed on the road to glory in the 2018 Bangalow Billycart Derby. Alison Paterson
News

PHOTOS: Wheely good time at Billycart Derby

Alison Paterson
by
21st May 2018 7:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THEY came made of old boxes and pre-loved chairs, bits of tin and timber, vintage pram and new bicycle wheels, second-hand-you-name-it and a heck of a lot of fun.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

That's right, the 23rd Summerland Credit Union Billycart Derby 2018 was held in brilliant sunshine on Sunday down the main street of Banglalow.

While some resembled the traditional billycart of yore, others looked like their creators have been watching Top Gear, while one model was perfect miniature yellow tip truck.

Billycart Derby coordinator for the Bangalow Lions Club, Richard Millyard, said the event was an fantastic success with volunteers form all over the village including the local rugby club.

"I'm ecstatic,” he said.

"We have had a wonderful day and the volunteers have been sensational, although we may have to drag a few out of the pub to help clean up.”

Mr Millyard said the derby, established as a community celebration to commemorate the opening of the Pacific Highway bypass at Bangalow in 1993, was now a fundraiser managed by the Bangalow Lions Club, which then funds community projects.

He said new events which induced the inaugural Men's Shed challenge, primary school challenge and tag racing were fantastic.

Certainly the hundreds of people who lined the straw bales on the side of the main street seemed to think so, cheering on drivers young and old as their various contraptions made their way down the hill.

No matter how speedy or slow, everyone was cheered on with gales of laughter with cars running into the bales.

bangalow billycart derby northern rivers billycart
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    New police squad to target gun crime, drug supply

    New police squad to target gun crime, drug supply

    News THE specially-trained unit will tackle large-scale, mid-level and serious crimes in an effort to make the community safer.

    • 21st May 2018 10:33 AM
    Casino man beats mayor to be Labor's Page candidate

    Casino man beats mayor to be Labor's Page candidate

    News Patrick Deegan says he's ready to take on Kevin Hogan

    Man charged with threatening to kill police

    Man charged with threatening to kill police

    Crime A Northern Rivers man will face court charged with assaulting police

    • 21st May 2018 9:34 AM
    Ballina council throws $1 million at developer court battle

    premium_icon Ballina council throws $1 million at developer court battle

    Council News Major legal stoush over 640-lot residential development

    Local Partners