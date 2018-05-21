PHOTOS: Wheely good time at Billycart Derby

Jordan King and his driver head down the hill at speed on the road to glory in the 2018 Bangalow Billycart Derby.

Jordan King and his driver head down the hill at speed on the road to glory in the 2018 Bangalow Billycart Derby. Alison Paterson

THEY came made of old boxes and pre-loved chairs, bits of tin and timber, vintage pram and new bicycle wheels, second-hand-you-name-it and a heck of a lot of fun.

Photos View Photo Gallery

That's right, the 23rd Summerland Credit Union Billycart Derby 2018 was held in brilliant sunshine on Sunday down the main street of Banglalow.

While some resembled the traditional billycart of yore, others looked like their creators have been watching Top Gear, while one model was perfect miniature yellow tip truck.

Billycart Derby coordinator for the Bangalow Lions Club, Richard Millyard, said the event was an fantastic success with volunteers form all over the village including the local rugby club.

"I'm ecstatic,” he said.

"We have had a wonderful day and the volunteers have been sensational, although we may have to drag a few out of the pub to help clean up.”

Mr Millyard said the derby, established as a community celebration to commemorate the opening of the Pacific Highway bypass at Bangalow in 1993, was now a fundraiser managed by the Bangalow Lions Club, which then funds community projects.

He said new events which induced the inaugural Men's Shed challenge, primary school challenge and tag racing were fantastic.

Certainly the hundreds of people who lined the straw bales on the side of the main street seemed to think so, cheering on drivers young and old as their various contraptions made their way down the hill.

No matter how speedy or slow, everyone was cheered on with gales of laughter with cars running into the bales.