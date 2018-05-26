PHOTOS: Were you spotted at Casino Beef Week?

The street parade at Casino Beef Week on Saturday, May 26.

The street parade at Casino Beef Week on Saturday, May 26. Liana Turner

THE streets of Casino were lined with crowds for the key public event of Beef Week.

Some of the stock needed a little hands on moove-along to keep it going smoothly, but the street parade had all manner of cattle on show this afternoon.

People flocked en mass to the town to get a taste of the beef industry, from a showing of some of the finest beasts around to the Kingy's Pie Cart pie-eating contest.

The Beef Week fun will continue tomorrow, with the Training for Warriors Beef Week Fitness Challenge from 9am, beef barbecue and music from 12 noon and mini train rides.

Casino Beef Week wraps up on Tuesday.

More info at casinobeefweek.com.au.