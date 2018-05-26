Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The street parade at Casino Beef Week on Saturday, May 26.
The street parade at Casino Beef Week on Saturday, May 26. Liana Turner
News

PHOTOS: Were you spotted at Casino Beef Week?

Liana Turner
by
26th May 2018 6:24 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE streets of Casino were lined with crowds for the key public event of Beef Week.

Some of the stock needed a little hands on moove-along to keep it going smoothly, but the street parade had all manner of cattle on show this afternoon.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

People flocked en mass to the town to get a taste of the beef industry, from a showing of some of the finest beasts around to the Kingy's Pie Cart pie-eating contest.

The Beef Week fun will continue tomorrow, with the Training for Warriors Beef Week Fitness Challenge from 9am, beef barbecue and music from 12 noon and mini train rides.

Casino Beef Week wraps up on Tuesday.

More info at casinobeefweek.com.au.

beef week 2018 casino casino beef week northern rivers whats on
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Police seize vehicle with possible links to alleged murder

    Police seize vehicle with possible links to alleged murder

    Crime Police believe Holden Commodore may have been connection to man's death

    Woman flown to hospital after vehicle rolls

    Woman flown to hospital after vehicle rolls

    News A woman was left in a serious condition after the incident overnight

    GALLERY: Beef Week gets messy with pie-eating challenge

    GALLERY: Beef Week gets messy with pie-eating challenge

    News Punters have enjoyed a real taste of the industry at Beef Week

    Jazz and gospel show will take you to heaven

    Jazz and gospel show will take you to heaven

    Whats On Harry James Angus brings his new album, Struggle with Glory

    Local Partners