PHOTOS: Were you photographed at Grinspoon?

WATEGOS SHARK SPOTTING: Great White Shark

Man evades police only to be chased by shark

BARBECUE CHAMPS: Rolling Smokes James Taylor, BBQ and Bluegrass organiser Fletcher Potanin, Rolling Smoke's Lukas Armstrong and sponsor Bobby Sevdimbas from Firbrand.

PHOTOS: Cooks smoke it up at Bangalow

Ghost-like shape caught floating above ocean

STORE REOPENS: Lismore's Best & Less reopened after flood damage to a rapturous reception from loyal and new customers who flocked in to snap up a bargain.

PHOTOS: Best and Less reopens in sales style

ABOVE: Dancer Lily Folpp, 17, won a pretigious scholarship.

Photographer's stunning images recognised

ABOVE: Dancer Lily Folpp, 17, won a pretigious scholarship.

Stunning images recognised

NT News: their best front pages revealed

The Cancer Council's 2017 Stars of Lismore contestants and their mentors.

Lets dance: stars put on their dance shoes

Cindy Lee of Lismore on shoulders at Splendour In The Grass.

North Coast kids party in their patch at Splendour

Humpback whales off the coast of Brunswick Heads during their annual migration north.

Whale calf filmed off Qld Coast

Sulfur fire creates hell on earth for firefighters

Curious Tasmanian devil investigates falling snow

Solar eruption key to tracking space weather

Aussie comic on set of Pitch Perfect 3

ACA-awesome! Pitch Perfect 3 drops teaser trailer

Mistaken for dogs chew toy.

Woman picks up deadly rattlesnake thinking it was a...

Wet weather hits Seven Mile Beach at Lennox Head with heavy rain between 200mm to 300mm forecast, plummeting temperatures and possible flash flooding across the Northern Rivers.

LISTEN: Weather forecast for the weekend

Perth Bridge strike

Dashcam captures Perth bridge strike

Video THumb

Skip driver strikes truck in hit-and-run

Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther.

Black Panther trailer is here to get your blood...

Stunning photography from the 2017 Sony Alpha...

School bus attempts dangerous lane change

PHOTOS: Beef Week's breakfast with the butchers gets...

Fish form defensive bait ball.

Incredible "bait ball" as fish try to intimidate...

Jim Parsons in a scene from the TV series The Big Bang Theory.

Big Bang Theory spin-off: Meet Young Sheldon in...

PHOTOS: Were you photographed at Grinspoon?

2nd Sep 2017 10:10 AM

It was a beautiful clear night as fans turned up to watch Grinspoon play a historic gig at Lismore City Hall.

The capacity 750 crowd were super excited to watch them perform the debut album Guide to Better Living.

With fantastic lighting, great sound and a set list that would be every fan's dream, the night couldn't have gone better and of course the encore saw Chemical Heart smashed out for crowds.

The band called on their own nostalgia and referenced past experiences in Lismore in what was clearly an emotional and fun performance.

LIsmore City Hall also worked incredibly well as a live music venue with easy access, bathrooms, and great lighting.

