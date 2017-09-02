PHOTOS: Were you photographed at Grinspoon?

Marc Stapelberg Full Profile Login to follow

It was a beautiful clear night as fans turned up to watch Grinspoon play a historic gig at Lismore City Hall.

The capacity 750 crowd were super excited to watch them perform the debut album Guide to Better Living.

With fantastic lighting, great sound and a set list that would be every fan's dream, the night couldn't have gone better and of course the encore saw Chemical Heart smashed out for crowds.

The band called on their own nostalgia and referenced past experiences in Lismore in what was clearly an emotional and fun performance.

LIsmore City Hall also worked incredibly well as a live music venue with easy access, bathrooms, and great lighting.