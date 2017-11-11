PHOTOS: Were you at the annual Tabulam Races?

Yulgilba Station make their annual trip to the Annual Tabulam Race Day

Yulgilba Station make their annual trip to the Annual Tabulam Race Day Marc Stapelberg

Tabulam Racing Club secretary Milton King said there was a great turnout at the track with showers giving way to beautiful weather.

Mr King also said many of the people who came to camp at Tabulam had travelled from afar.

Saturday's race meet was one that is steeped in tradition, with the Tabulam Race Day operating since 1859.

Hundreds of campers and racegoers flocked to the track on the day dressed in everything from denim to suites and jackets.

Tabulam has one race meeting a year with campers usually making a weekend of it.

There were five races this year with the first set down for 1.35pm.

Tabulam Racing Club Secretary Milton King was thrilled with the number of families who attended.

"It's a wonderful atmosphere over in the tents and we have a lot more kids here this time," Mr King said.

"We have groups from Evans Head and a lot of people from Gold Coast, Byron Bay and Ballina.”