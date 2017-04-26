24°
PHOTOS: Were you at Nitro Circus Live in Lismore

Marc Stapelberg
| 26th Apr 2017 5:33 AM
Nitro Circus Live hit Oakes Oval on Anzac Day to a giant crowd from around the region.
Nitro Circus Live hit Oakes Oval on Anzac Day to a giant crowd from around the region.

UPDATE, 9:56am: Nitro Circus Live drew a huge crowd from all around the region and the seats were packed with expectant punters.

Volunteers were invited to participate and children got a chance to participate in a dance off in the middle of the field.

There were cries, gasps and laughter as the audience were led through the massive show.

And more than once the audience watched in silent expectations as death defying stunts unfolded in front of their eyes.

With the crowd around the 6500 mark it proved to be a great success and a welcome distraction from the recent floods.

Nitro Circus global ticketing manager Nathan Brown was quick to thank Lismore for being such a great audience.

"Thank you to the city of Lismore for coming out to support our event on Anzac Day,” he said.

"It was an honour to perform in front of such a resilient city, and I hope we managed to put some smiles on some kids, and parent's faces given what they have endured in recent times.”

ORIGINAL: There were smiles and cheers in the centre of Lismore as some of the world's best extreme athletes performed amazing stunts and aerial manoeuvres at Oakes Oval.

The sporting field looked very different with giant ramps placed in the centre of the pitch and chairs located all around the central spectacle.

Audiences were treated to a two hour extravaganza of twists, turns and somersaults on BMX bikes, motocross bikes, Rollerblades, snowboards and even the lounge couch and esky.

More photos to come.

