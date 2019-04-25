PHOTOS, VIDEOS: Memorable moments from Lismore's Anzac Day

ANZAC DAY WREATHS: Wreaths were laid at the Lismore Anzac Day main service by Army, Air Force and Navy force personnel and on behalf of emergency service organisations, community groups, schools and individuals.

FORMER Lismore resident Air Commodore Kenneth Robinson gave the main address at the Lismore Anzac Day morning service, speaking of the original Anzacs and how their enduring legacy crystallised the ideal of the Australian solider.

What Anzac Day means to me:

Air Commodore Ken Robinson

"We join this morning to acknowledge all of those who will never grow old as we grow old," he said.

"Earlier today many Australians came together across this nation, just as we at Lismore did in anticipation of the dawn, the promise of the dawn usually thought of optimistically.

"This morning we need to remember the men of the Australian Imperial Force crouched together in in boats on the other side of the world 104 years ago, awaiting their call to battle, under a hellish hail of shells and shrapnel and targeted by sniper fire."

He said the men who came to know themselves as ANZACS, fought with intensity and courage.

"For the most they we were untried men from cities, towns and villages, many from the Northern Rivers," he said.

"Their calling to Gallipolli marked the dawn of our nation's identity, they fought fought with bravery, resourcefulness and solidarity and they were mates until the end.

"And their enduring legacy has crystallised the ideal of the Australian solider we all aim to live up to."

Earlier in the day hundreds of people attended the dawn service in Lismore, some attended a 7am service near the memorial at the Lismore Showgrounds, before returning to line Molesworth St as serving and past defence force personnel and cadets,accompanied by emergency services and community groups, marched proudly on their way to the Lismore cenotaph.

Led by police, the march featured the Lismore Pipe Band and their skirling tunes accompanied participants who included several vehicles carrying seniors to the Lismore cenotaph.

Air Comodore Ken Robinson praises air cadets:

Anzac Day dawn service at Lismore.

There hundreds more including senior members from police, ambulance, fire brigade and council as well political representatives and community organisations were part of a crowd who stood quietly as a lone piper played before a quartet of air cadets formed catafalque around the cenotaph.

RSL Sub-branch president Cecil Harris welcomed everyone, then students from many of the schools in the region acknowleded those who served in many wars and conflicts, recited prayers of thanksgiving and commemoration.

Vietnam veteran and RSL chaplain the Reverend Graham Davis read from St John's gospel and led the crowd in prayer.

The hymn Abide With Me and the Australian and New Zealand national anthems were played by the Lismore City Concert Band to accompany singers Ninya Pflugger and Alison George.

It was a day where mateship was celebrated as well as tears shed for those comrades in arms who never returned.

Lest we forget.