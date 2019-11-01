Menu
Lee Kernaghan was the special guest at The Northern Star Club event, raising money for Drought Relief at the Ballina RSL.

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - DODGY TATTS: Ben Wallis - More beer, vb symbol and a snail apparently.

Holly and Indigo Laverick, and Ellenor Hughes catching up for the day at The Channon markets.

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Far North Coast Rural Fire Brigades consisting of Cudgen, Tweed Coast, Burringbar and Wardell alongside Northern Rivers Brigades spent the day and into the night at the Busbys Flat Road fire defending lives and properties.

Climate change rally in Lismore as more than a 100 protests take place across the nation.

News

PHOTOS: Very special visitor flies into Lismore Airport

1st Nov 2019 11:25 AM

THE Governor-General of Australia, David Hurley, has arrived on the Northern Rivers ahead of his visit to the region's bushfire affected areas.

Mr Hurley flew into Lismore Airport this morning.

A spokesman from the council said the airport was ideal because it was big enough and secure enough to accommodate his plane and two large helicopters, which then took him on to Rappville.

"The council always happy to allow the use of its facilities to help our neighbours who are recovering from the devastating bushfires," he said.

