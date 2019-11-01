PHOTOS: Very special visitor flies into Lismore Airport

THE Governor-General of Australia, David Hurley, has arrived on the Northern Rivers ahead of his visit to the region's bushfire affected areas.

Mr Hurley flew into Lismore Airport this morning.

A spokesman from the council said the airport was ideal because it was big enough and secure enough to accommodate his plane and two large helicopters, which then took him on to Rappville.

"The council always happy to allow the use of its facilities to help our neighbours who are recovering from the devastating bushfires," he said.