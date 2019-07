Marc Stapelberg Full Profile Login to follow

DAY one of Splendour of the Grass has kicked off with a bang.

North Byron Parklands is buzzing for the first day of the festival, with perfect weather greeting punters, who have come from all over the country for the popular event.

Police are also out in force at the festival site.

Some of the artists performing today will be The Rubens, James Blake and Chance the Rapper.