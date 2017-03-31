PHOTOS: Two days of flooding

Marc Stapelberg Full Profile Login to follow

LISMORE looked like a completely different town as flood water started to snake their way down surrounding streets until eventually access to the city centre was only possible by boat.

It started with the water coming over the levee and very quickly it turned into a torrent of water.

Rescues took place throughout Lismore, with SES boldly helping people to get out of their houses.

Residents came out to look at the flood water.

The flood water has continued increase and reach the awnings of shops in the CBD.

Residents in North Lismore wait it out in the homes.

And animals around the region have run for higher ground.