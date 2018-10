Marc Stapelberg Full Profile Login to follow

FIRE & Rescue NSW Lismore station officer David Mooney said the truck cab was well alight when they first arrived at the scene of a crash on Bangalow Rd.

Mr Mooney said the truck had contained camellia oil, which was biodegradable and not a hazard to the surrounding environment.

The driver was taken to Lismore Base Hospital to be stabilised, and he's expected to soon be flown to a Brisbane hospital.

He has suffered severe facial burns from the incident.

Police have been approached for comment.