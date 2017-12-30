PHOTOS: Tropical Fruits parade full of colour

Tropical Fruits parade through the Lismore CBD ahead of the main New Years event.

Tropical Fruits parade through the Lismore CBD ahead of the main New Years event. Marc Stapelberg

Club manager Tommy Brogden said the festival will kick off with the traditional parade on Friday, December 29, from 4.30pm, from the Winsome Hotel to Lismore City Hall, via Molesworth St.

This year's theme is Neon Gardens for both the parade and the main party, but Mr Brodgen expects many participants to celebrate the recent changes to the Marriage Act to include same-sex couples.

"The parade will include some props referring to the garden theme, with flowers and butterflies, but I would not be surprised to see some brides and grooms inspecting the garden as a possible wedding venue,” he said.