Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

PHOTOS: Tropical Fruits parade full of colour

Tropical Fruits parade through the Lismore CBD ahead of the main New Years event.
Tropical Fruits parade through the Lismore CBD ahead of the main New Years event. Marc Stapelberg
Marc Stapelberg
by

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Club manager Tommy Brogden said the festival will kick off with the traditional parade on Friday, December 29, from 4.30pm, from the Winsome Hotel to Lismore City Hall, via Molesworth St.

This year's theme is Neon Gardens for both the parade and the main party, but Mr Brodgen expects many participants to celebrate the recent changes to the Marriage Act to include same-sex couples.

"The parade will include some props referring to the garden theme, with flowers and butterflies, but I would not be surprised to see some brides and grooms inspecting the garden as a possible wedding venue,” he said.

Lismore Northern Star
New Year's resolutions based on my Northern Star stories

New Year's resolutions based on my Northern Star stories

Everybody has a story, and it’s been an honour for me to enter into an interviewee’s life, even for just a brief moment, to tell it.

Want your children to learn how to be a rock star?

FUN: Australian cabaret artist Tessa Waters has strong ties with the Northern Rivers.

Tessa Waters brings her latest show for the little ones

Don't be complacent: high tides and rips expected

DEADLY: Rip channels which travel all the way beyond the surf zone are the most dangerous.

Calm conditions at our beaches can be deceptive

Plans to make old hospital site the 'good part of town'

The old hospital at Coraki has become a vandalism hotspot.

Community fed up as treasured asset becomes 'dangerous playground'

Local Partners