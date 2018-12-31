Menu
Yellow wings and ready for take-off.
Yellow wings and ready for take-off. Amber Gibson
PHOTOS: Tropical Fruits kickstarts the new year

Amber Gibson
by
31st Dec 2018 6:09 AM
TROPICAL Fruits celebrated 30 years of supporting the LGBTIQ people of the Northern Rivers with the annual pride parade on Saturday, a showcase of love and acceptance of their community.

The sun shone on rainbows on Molesworth St as people from all over Australia watched the parade - part of five days of celebration including in the New Year's Eve Festival.

Monica Hough and Matheryn Maelwaeith travelled from Brisbane for the second time to attend the festival.

"We came here for the first time last year and we loved it so much that we came back this year and we have already decided to come back next year,” Ms Hough said.

"I was surprised by how pride-friendly the town is and it just gave me a warm feeling in my heart to know that even country towns in NSW are there to support the gay community.

"It's a wonderful thing to see.”

