PHOTOS: Tradie breakfast had thanks on the menu

TRADIE BREAKFAST: Tania and Crystal from the Cart Cafe made the best coffee, while Rodney from Mick Sawtell Electrical, Rhys and Tom from Lickiss Fabrications and Rob fro Fastway Couriers enjoyed the hot breakfast on the chilly Tuesday morning. Alison Paterson

DEVOURING seven dozen eggs in an hour, more than 110 tradies made the most of a breakfast put on in their honour, and took the opportunity to share their concerns with their local State member.

Just after 7am on Tuesday, the keen chefs at the barbecue, including Bluey and Barry from the Westpac Rescue Lifesaver Helicopter, looked like the most popular men in town.

They were feeding hungry guests at the Thank A Tradie Breakfast at the Southside Truck Centre in South Lismore hosted by Lismore MP Thomas George.

Bluey and Barrie had been cooking up a storm since 6am, delivering breakfast with a hearty side serving of cheeky banter.

"We love cooking on the barbecue,” Bluey said.

Mingled in the cold morning air with the tantalising smell of eggs and bacon was the irresistible fragrance of freshly made coffee.

Over at the Coffee Cart, baristas Crystal and Tania were kept busy, brewing up more than 100 coffees to tradies and theirapprentices, who had detoured on their way to a job for a quick bite and the chance to air their views to their local member.

Mr George said tradies were an integral element of the Lismore community.

"This is a chance for me to thank you for your hard work and dedication,” he said.

"And for the essential services you provide to our community.”

By 8am, more than 110 tradies including carpenters, cabinet-makers, electricians, painters, plasterers, mechanics, builders, welders, landscapers and plumbers, had devoured delicious hot bacon and egg rolls.

And quite a few took the time to speak with Mr George and Tregeagle farmer and anointed National party candidate, Austin Curtin about sport, politics and business issues.

One of the topics on the menu was apprenticeships, with at least one employer keen to see more businesses get involved in training up the next generation.

A spokesman for Mr George said there was also a lot of support for the new TAFE positions announced in the budget as an incentive for firms to take apprentices on.

Mr George thanked the event's local supporting organisations which included: Southside Truck Centre, The Westpac Rescue Lifesaver Helicopter, The Cart Cafe, Norco, PFD and the Nimbin Bakery.