PHOTOS: Toy Run helps Our Kids in hospital

OVER $5,000 has been raised, and 250 toys donated, to help the Lismore Base Hospital's children's ward.

On Sunday the Northern Rivers Ulysses Club hosted its annual Charity Toy Run, with all proceeds going to local charity, Our Kids.

Organiser Rebekka Battista said the Charity purchases equipment for families or community who care for children with special needs.

Our Kids raises funds to purchase paediatric equipment to help keep children local when needing medical care.

"Raised $5,000 and that's not including all the toys donated, which I'd say there is about 250, and they are all in my office,” she said.

"It's a beautiful mixture, we have a very big giraffe, some fishing rods and teddy bears and cars and a big truck.”

Two hundred and thirty five motorcyclists took part in the event.

The day began with Santa greeting children for breakfast at Ballina Seagulls Leagues Club.

Then a long ride through Lismore townships finished at Harold Fredrick's Car Park at Lismore.

"Considering there was talk about a rain it was fantastic they all came out,” Ms Battista said.

"It was so cool, that was the first time I've been on the back of the bike for the whole run, it was so exciting.

"But the highlight was the number of people who got out and lined the streets to cheers us on, just the joy that we had when we were riding through.”

The run is on the first Sunday of every year, with motorcycle enthusiasts from any group are invited to attend.