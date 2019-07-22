Menu
Dusty driving at the Bonalbo car rally..
Susanna Freymark

PHOTOS: Tough competition at world-class car rally

Susanna Freymark
by
22nd Jul 2019 11:20 AM
YOUNG driver Clayton Hoy, of Coffs Harbour, and experienced co-driver Alan Stean, driving a Mitsubishi EVO 6 have won the Accent Benchtops Working Dog Rally.

Held at Bonalbo on the weekend, the event attracted a quality field and the competition was tight.

Only 11 seconds separated the winners from event sponsor and current NSW Rally Champions, Glenn Brinkman and Harvey Smith, in a Mitsubishi EVO 9.

Queenslanders Clay Badenoch and Catriona Kelly won the East Coast Classic Rally Series in their Toyota Celica RA40.

Nathan Quinn and Ray Winwood-Smith were only thirteen seconds behind in their Mazda RX2.

Quinn had his bonnet fly up and smash his windscreen and drove the remainder of the event without a windscreen even through the dusty night stages.

Clerk of the course Matt Sosimenko said: "The crews were delighted by the welcome they received from the people of the Bonalbo region and were very impressed by the showground being used as the service park for the rally".

