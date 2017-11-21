Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

PHOTOS: Toonumbar Dam access road official opening

MP Kevin Hogan and Kyogle mayor Danielle Mulholland look at the upgrade of the Toonumbar Dam access road.
MP Kevin Hogan and Kyogle mayor Danielle Mulholland look at the upgrade of the Toonumbar Dam access road. Marc Stapelberg
Marc Stapelberg
by

KYOGLE'S local businesses and community received a huge economic boost yesterday with the official opening of the Toonumbar Dam access road.

The $2 million project was jointly funded by the Federal Government and Kyogle Council.

Page MP Kevin Hogan said the new road would improve the local transport network, making it easier for farmers to get their produce to market.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Kyogle Mayor Danielle Mulholland said sealing the final 7.2 kilometre section of the road will mean more people will be able to access this incredible facility.

"There are a lot of economic opportunities around the dam and I think the implementation of this road provides an opportunity for investors,” Cr Mulholland said.

Lismore Northern Star
P-plate driver five times over the limit

P-plate driver five times over the limit

A MAN on P-plates who blew five times the legal limit was one of many motorists arrested on the weekend.

Lismore mayor keen to stand for state election

Lismore mayor Isaac Smith has expressed an interest in contesting the next State election.

"I believe the community would support me"

$2 million road will create jobs, boost tourism

SO MUCH WATER: Toonumbar Dam has received a new access road.

Better access to popular campground and dam

Calculate your plant-life balance now

Use plants to improve air quality indoors.

Boffins work out the number of plants you need to improve health

Local Partners