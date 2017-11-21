PHOTOS: Toonumbar Dam access road official opening

MP Kevin Hogan and Kyogle mayor Danielle Mulholland look at the upgrade of the Toonumbar Dam access road.

Marc Stapelberg

KYOGLE'S local businesses and community received a huge economic boost yesterday with the official opening of the Toonumbar Dam access road.

The $2 million project was jointly funded by the Federal Government and Kyogle Council.

Page MP Kevin Hogan said the new road would improve the local transport network, making it easier for farmers to get their produce to market.

Kyogle Mayor Danielle Mulholland said sealing the final 7.2 kilometre section of the road will mean more people will be able to access this incredible facility.

"There are a lot of economic opportunities around the dam and I think the implementation of this road provides an opportunity for investors,” Cr Mulholland said.