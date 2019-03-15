Menu
School students have gathered at The Quad in Lismore as part of strike action on climate change.
PHOTOS: Thousands of students on strike for climate action

by Christian Morrow and Aisling Brennan
15th Mar 2019 11:00 AM | Updated: 11:17 AM
HUNDREDS of students from Lismore and surrounds are on strike from school today, to call on politicians to take urgent action on climate change and stop the Adani coal mine.

The Lismore School Strike 4 Climate is being held at the Lismore Quad, and involves passionate young speakers, musicians, and a panel of experts including State and Federal candidates and scientists.

 

There will be a march around the CBD footpath at midday.

Meanwhile, around 500 students and supporters have gathered in Railway Park at Byron Bay for the start of the student strike for climate action.

Down the road in Lismore more than 1500 students, teachers, parents and community members are showing their support for the national School Strike 4 Climate by joining a rally in the Quad in Lismore.　   The students will march carrying handmade signs, t-shirts and banners to bring attention to climate change action.　   St Mary's Catholic College students Harriett Chard and Dallas Eyles both travelled from Casino to join the March.　   Harriett, 15, said she came back to the March to fight for the future of the planet.　   "We can't vote but we want a future and we want a future for our kids and grandchildren," she said.　   "They say in 50-years it could all be over."   Dallas said he was resentful of the politicians who haven't been acting in the best interest of the environment.　   "I believe it's one of the biggest threats to the world at the moment," he said.　  
Lismore Northern Star

