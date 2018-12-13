PHOTOS: The intricate world of costume making

Claudia Phoenix, of Lismore, designed a costume for her character 'Carmen' and drew on multiple influences to create the outfit.

Claudia Phoenix, of Lismore, designed a costume for her character 'Carmen' and drew on multiple influences to create the outfit. Marc Stapelberg

GRADUATING students at Wollongbar TAFE showcased their designs at the end of year Diploma of Live Production and Technical Services (Costume for Performance) works at an exhibition.

The event is a celebration of students completing the one-year diploma, which has equipped them with the skills and practical experience they need to secure employment in the creative, fashion and media industries.

In their time with TAFE NSW they enjoyed work placements with companies such as Opera Australia, Sydney Conservatorium and NIDA (National Institute of Dramatic Arts).