PHOTOS: The highlights from Nimbin's 100th show

Kaede Clements won second place in the miniature horse competition.

JEAN Steven turned 104 this year and was invited by her community to officially open the Nimbin Show at the Nimbin Showground at the weekend.

As a long-term Nimbin resident Ms Steven was tasked to cut a cake resembling the Pavilion at Nimbin Showground that was built in 1920.

Nimbim local Urel Smith said it was heartfelt seeing a long time local open the event.

"It was a tear jerker,” Ms Smith said.

Vice president of the Nimbin Show Society, Neville Plush who has organised the show for 19 years said the event brings their diverse community together.

More than 2000 people were expected to attend the show over the weekend.

With a primary focus on agriculture and food industries, the festival hosted cattle and horse shows, snake education demonstrations and food stalls.

Local musicians and rides for kids kept guests entertained throughout the day.

Kaede Clements who won second place in the miniature horse competition said she had a busy week preparing for the show; shaving, grooming and dying the hair of her horse Ellie.

"She is very cheeky and has a loving side to her,” Ms Clements said.