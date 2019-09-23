Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kaede Clements won second place in the miniature horse competition.
Kaede Clements won second place in the miniature horse competition. Amber Gibson
News

PHOTOS: The highlights from Nimbin's 100th show

Amber Gibson
by
23rd Sep 2019 3:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

JEAN Steven turned 104 this year and was invited by her community to officially open the Nimbin Show at the Nimbin Showground at the weekend.

As a long-term Nimbin resident Ms Steven was tasked to cut a cake resembling the Pavilion at Nimbin Showground that was built in 1920.

Nimbim local Urel Smith said it was heartfelt seeing a long time local open the event.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

"It was a tear jerker,” Ms Smith said.

Vice president of the Nimbin Show Society, Neville Plush who has organised the show for 19 years said the event brings their diverse community together.

More than 2000 people were expected to attend the show over the weekend.

With a primary focus on agriculture and food industries, the festival hosted cattle and horse shows, snake education demonstrations and food stalls.

Local musicians and rides for kids kept guests entertained throughout the day.

Kaede Clements who won second place in the miniature horse competition said she had a busy week preparing for the show; shaving, grooming and dying the hair of her horse Ellie.

"She is very cheeky and has a loving side to her,” Ms Clements said.

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Lismore man accused of threatening tradies with machete

    premium_icon Lismore man accused of threatening tradies with machete

    Crime A MAN accused of threatening workmen with his car, a machete and a steering lock has claimed he was defending himself and his property.

    Why real estate agent was found not guilty of A'ville fire

    premium_icon Why real estate agent was found not guilty of A'ville fire

    Crime She had no memory of the night in question after two bottles of wine

    Climate change-denying grandpa slams student 'riots'

    premium_icon Climate change-denying grandpa slams student 'riots'

    Opinion A self appointed community leader has condemned STEM study for girls

    PHOTOS: 85 most inspiring moments from the climate strike

    premium_icon PHOTOS: 85 most inspiring moments from the climate strike

    News Did we snap you at Lismore's strike for climate on Friday?