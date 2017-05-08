PHOTOS: The colour and fanfare at the 25th MardiGrass

Marc Stapelberg Full Profile Login to follow

THERE was a pleasent relaxed and chilled vibe at this year's MardiGrass.

With main events gathering increasing interest from both medical, industrial and recreational supporters there was a pleasent atmosphere ont he street as people relaxed, chatted and ate.

An estimated number of 10,000 people descended on the town for the annual event with the culmination being the main march up to the police station.

The parade started at around 2:30pm with festival goers lining the street all the way up to the Hospital.

There were cheers of support from the crowd who were well behaved and watched with delight as the colourful procession signalled the grand finale for another year.