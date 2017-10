A JETTY stretching three quarters of a mile out into the bay at Byron was a feature of the landscape for 85 years.

The Byron Whaling Jetty served the fishing and whaling industry, with whaling boats pulling up to unload their catch which was then transported via a rail line along the jetty to the factory.

The 1954 cyclone destroyed part of the jetty and most of the fishing fleet in the bay, leaving remnants of the jetty behind.

In 1971, the remaining jetty was demolished using explosives.