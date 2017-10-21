PHOTOS: Tailgating truckie on drugs charges

DRUGS were seized after Traffic and Highway Patrol Command officers responded to a driving complaint about a truck at Casino overnight.

Just before midnight police were called with reports that a truck was being driven in a menacing manner by tailgating a vehicle between Lismore and Casino.

Police stopped a prime mover at Johnston St, Casino, just after midnight and spoke to the 39-year-old driver.

Police confiscated drugs believed to be ice.

The driver underwent a roadside breath test which returned a negative result however a roadside drug test gave a positive indication.

The results will be sent for further testing.

Police searched the truck, locating about 5g of what police believe to be methylamphetamine as well as various drug paraphernalia.

The man was arrested and taken to Casino Police Station where he was charged with supply prohibited drug, possess prohibited drug, knowingly drive motor vehicle in menacing manner, operate vehicle causing other concern for safety, and drive behind other vehicle too close to stop safely.

He was granted conditional bail to appear at Casino Local Court on Wednesday, November 15, and issued a prohibition notice which prevents him from driving for 24-hours.

Investigations continue.

Call Crime Stoppers with any information: 1800 333 000.