PHOTOS: Swans crush Bombers in thriller at Oakes Oval

ACTION-PACKED: Bombers captain Jonathan Gourlay goes in a gusty move against Swans Michael Murray to no avail. Photo: Alison Paterson

FROM the first bounce the Lismore Swans were on fire when they took on old foes Ballina Bombers at Oakes Oval on Saturday

After getting a shellacking the last time the Swans hosted their rivals, this game saw a complete reversal of fortunes.

FULL THROTTLE: Both teams did their utmost to gain possession. Photo: Alison Paterson

At the final score the Swans defeated the Bombers 11.9-75 to 6.6-42.

In the first quarter the Bombers went all out to rein in the red-hot Swans but in the second quarter the home side showed they were playing with heart and head.

Two minutes into second quarter, Tom Standish then Matt Sorenson booted a goal each and from then on, the Swans led the scoreboard.

FLYING HIGH: IN a thrilling game the Lismore Swans defeated the Ballina Bombers at Oakes Oval on Saturday August 15, 2020. Photo: Alison Paterson

As the final siren sounded the Swans were jubilant in this match which coach Joey Mitchell described as “a great game of firsts.”

“It’s our first win since the finals last year,” he said.

“It’s the first under 2020 captain Eoghan McNutt and for promoted reserves player Remi Jeanneret, 16.”

McNutt was ecstatic and embraced his players with a smile as wide as the ground.

After the match and holding a well-deserved beer, McNutt he said he felt “55 feet tall.”

“It just clicked today,” he said.

“I think we’ve had a few tough weeks with low numbers, injures and suspensions and not been able to show their full strength.

“This win is 100 per cent worth all the blood, sweat and tears and makes this so much sweeter.”

EYES ON THE BALL: Lismore's Joseph Nichols and Josh McGuincess go for the ball against a determined Ballina. Photo: Alison Paterson

McNutt said being able to train on the full size Oakes Oval was a big part of their victory.

“This is 100 per cent part of the success today,” he said.

FIRST GAME: Lismore Swans prompted reserves player Remi Jeanneret, 16, to play his first senior men's game. Photo: Alison Paterson

“Look at Rami, this is his first game on a real ground, all his previous games were at Mortimer (Oval) and it can be intimidating.”

Rami said he was thrilled to be part of a winning team in his debut match.

“Everyone was so supportive, it was great,” he said.

WHAT HAPPENED: After taking a huge win against the Swans last time, the Ballina Bombers were defeated. Photo: Alison Paterson

Ballina captain Johathan Gourlay who himself played a rugged game, was gracious in defeat.

“It was a pretty tough day,” he said.

FAB FOUR: Ballina's senior men's team fielded four new players, talented teens Hamish Baker, Riley Bradshaw, Sam Ronchi and Kai Farrelly. Photo: Alison Paterson

Four talented teens new to the Ballina squad also showed finesse; Hamish Baker, Riley Bradshaw, Sam Ronchi and Kai Farrelly.