PHOTOS: Superheroes everywhere at footy game

30th Jul 2018 2:00 PM

THE Lennox Head Trojans hosted a Superhero Day as part of a fundraiser for charity Our Kids on Saturday.

Children got to dress up as their favourite superhero and take part in a parade before the main game kicked-off at Williams Reserve.

There were also jumping castles, face-painting, balloons, fire trucks display, and auction of a Trojan/Green Lantern playing jersey.

"What a great way to bring families together, enjoy the game and let our kids be heroes," Our Kids fundraising coordinator Rebekka Battista said.

"The funds raised purchases paediatric equipment for our local hospitals throughout the region from Grafton to Tweed."

