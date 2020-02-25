PHOTOS: Suns spectacular footy clinic

SUNS SPECCY: Jarrod Harbrow helps a future rising star take a speccy mark when he joined two other Coast Suns players, Auskick reps and Lismore Swans Junior AFL Club at St Carthages PS as part of the 2020 AFL Community Camp on Friday. Photo: Alison Paterson

GOLD Coast Suns AFL player Jack Hombsch looked very much at home surrounded by a group of would-be Aussie rules players from St Carthages Primary School on Friday morning and it was hard to tell who was having the most fun.

As the Sherrins flew in all directions across the sports ground in Lismore, around 100 children were obviously having the time of their lives as Hombsch and his teammates Jarrod Harbrow and Josh Corbett showed them the finer points of the game.

"It's really good to be playing some grassroots footy here in Lismore", Hombsch said.

"The kids are really good and it's great to see their enthusiasm."

Harwood agreed.

"I think it's great work the AFL is doing in getting grassroots footy going," he said.

"It's important to get out to different communities and help the juniors come through, because this how we all started."

The trio were at the school along with representatives from Auskick, AFL Queensland and the Lismore Swans Junior Aussie rules Football Club, as part of the 2020 AFL Community Camp.

Swans junior president Phillip Knowles said having such high-profile players visit Lismore was a good way for hem to engage with youngsters who may not have been exposed to AFL before.

"We have a Girls Play Too clinic for girls aged 5 to 18," he said.

"This free come and try day with no skills required is on Tuesday at 4.30pm at Mortimer Oval and there's more info on our Facebook page."

AFLQ regional manager Northern Rivers Trent Ryan, said it was a fantastic opportunity for school students all over the region to our experience Aussie rules in a fun environment.

St Carthages PS sports coordinator Brendan Tickle said the school was delighted with their students' positive response to the footy clinic.

"It was terrific for our children to experience Aussie rules with the players from the Gold Coast Suns," he said.