EACH week we ask readers to send in their best photos to our Photo of the Week competition on Facebook.

The photo receiving the most likes then appears as The Northern Star's feature photo for the week.

If you would like to enter a photo, go to our Facebook page www.facebook.com/thenorthernstar/.

The competition opens on Monday night each week, and closes on Tuesday.

Uploaded photos will then be printed in The Northern Star paper edition on Fridays.