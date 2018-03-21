Menu
Logging protest
Environment

PHOTOS: 'Stop killing our forests, start fixing them'

Liana Turner
by
21st Mar 2018 10:44 AM

ABOUT 40 people have gathered outside Lismore MP Thomas George's office to protest against the destruction of native vegetation in forests and on private land.

Animal Justice Party member Angela Pollard said the group was opposing the State Government's plans to roll over regional forestry agreements.

The protest also marks the International Day of Forests, she said.

 

Ms Pollard said they feared protections on koala corridors were being stripped away.

"It's not just about logging in state and national parks, it's also about what's happening on private land," Ms Pollard said.

The protest was organised by the Animal Justice Party and co-hosted by the North East Forest Alliance, and called on the government to "stop killing our forests and start fixing them".

Mr George was not at his office during the protest.

animal justice party logging north east forest alliance thomas george
Lismore Northern Star
