Queensland U16 Cricket Boys Championships at Caloundra Cricket Club
Cricket

PHOTOS: State’s best teens hit pitch on Coast

Tom Threadingham
12th Apr 2021 4:21 PM
Queensland's finest junior cricket stars are in action on the Coast this week as they hit the pitch on the Coast for the Queensland under 16 cricket boys finals.

Kids from the Gold Coast, Brisbane, southeast Queensland and up to Cairns are involved this week, with talent spread across four teams called Embers, Sparks, Flares and Flash.

Nail-biting finish to opening day of state's U16 cricket titles

On the opening day Embers and Sparks played off in a one-day battle that was livestreamed by News Corp while Flash and Flares faced off in the other one-day clash.

The Daily was on hand to capture all the action.

The championships run over Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

The carnival was to be played in January, but rain and Brisbane's COVID-19 lockdown ruined any chances of the competition going ahead.

cricket queensland cricket state cricket championships sunshine coast cricket association
The Sunshine Coast Daily

