Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BOHO ROCK: Anything goes when it comes to Splendour fashions.
BOHO ROCK: Anything goes when it comes to Splendour fashions. Miranda Stokkel
News

PHOTOS: Splendour's most fabulous, eye-catching outfits

Seanna Cronin
Marc Stapelberg
by and
20th Jul 2019 1:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

JUST when you think festival fashion can't get any wilder, Splendour in the Grass delivers.

The three-day music festival is underway at North Byron Parklands and the first half of the event has already delivered some eye-catching.outfits.

RELATED: Day 1: The unhealthy habit that ruins Splendour for many

It's Australia's 'influencer Olympics' and Instagram has been flooded with carefully posed portraits.

Bums are on display, from Coachella's bare bum chaps look to barely covered derrieres:

 

Clearly this punter from last year was ahead of his time:

Splendour in the Grass 2018 fashion and scene setting.
Splendour in the Grass 2018 fashion and scene setting. Marc Stapelberg

 

Glitter boobs are back.

 

Some skipped the glitter all together with some carefully placed hair:

 

Boho is back and more layered than ever:

 

Animal print is also proving to be a huge trend:

 

Check out more Splendour fashions in our gallery:

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
editors picks festival fashion splendour2019 splendour 2019 splendour in the grass

Top Stories

    Day 1: The unhealthy habit that ruins Splendour for many

    premium_icon Day 1: The unhealthy habit that ruins Splendour for many

    News WHY are young people smoking all around the popular music festival?

    PHOTOS: The ultimate Splendour in the Grass gallery

    premium_icon PHOTOS: The ultimate Splendour in the Grass gallery

    News Day one of the festival has kicked off with a bang

    Creators considering international league of Dirtgirls

    premium_icon Creators considering international league of Dirtgirls

    TV The emmy-winning childrens' program is investigating new ideas

    Man claims he grew 11 cannabis plants for 'personal use'

    premium_icon Man claims he grew 11 cannabis plants for 'personal use'

    Crime The man pleaded guilty to growing the plants at his residence