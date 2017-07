Schoolboy Q performs at Main Stage in Byron Bay at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on Day 3.

THE third and final day saw bands like LCD Soundsystem and Schoolboy Q grace the stage.

Sigur Ros had an out of world lighting display to compliment his eerie music.

Fans were manic and singing along with Schoolboy Q.

Client Liaison held centre stage with a colourful show, while The Smith Street Band put on a stirring set.

Well behaved crowds saw a great ending to Splendour in the Grass 2017.