PHOTOS: Spiderman, shark 100m in the air at Lennox Head

SPIDERMAN, Superwoman and a shark took to the skies on Sunday as the Northern Rivers Hand Gliding and Paragliding Club hosted its annual Circus Day flight at Lennox Head.

The club's 30 members were joined by friends for a picnic before taking off from the Lennox Head lookout, to cruise for up to an hour in the sky, at up to 100m high, in fancy dress costume, "just for fun".

Event co-ordinator Jan Smith, 57, of Ballina, took up the daredevil sport 15 years ago to replicate "dream flying".

She said outside of areas near airports paragliders can go from 4,000 to 10,000 feet in the air.

"It's always an adrenalin rush," Mrs Smith said.

"At Lennox, we can't go past 300 feet, but we get to see dolphins, whales, turtles and even sharks.

"I always had this thing about flying, from being a child, I remember trying to fly by jumping off my house with an umbrella and my dad was a pilot.

"Andrew Polidano (of Poligdlie) took me for a tandem and I was hooked."

Mrs smith said up high, winds generally were "stable".

"If you get by a thermal, the wind can collapse, but they do re-inflate immediately.

"You just don't want to panic."