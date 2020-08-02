PHOTOS: Solid effort from Lismore rugby players

COLTS COURAGEOUS: Lismore Colts players in action with Braiden Albertini making the tackle on Mullumbimby #13 Deisell Drury, followed by Blair Ryan with Linden Thorpe racing across to assist. Photo: Alison Paterson

RUNNING out onto the ground on Saturday, there was jubilation in the air at Lismore Rugby Union Club as three clubs faced off for honour and glory.

While Lismore’s Colts took Mullumbimby to the cleaners, the club fell at the fence in the first grade, Womens 10s and Reserves matches, despite occasional flashes of brilliance.

Lismore first grade coach Ray Taylor said their defeat to Bangalow of 40-7 did not reflect the players’ commitment.

At halftime with Bangalow 12 to Lismore’s 7, Taylor felt his players could rise to bring the score into their favour.

GALLANT PLAYERS: Flashes of brilliance were not enough to see Lismore defeat Bangalow, but coach Ray Taylor said he was not disappointed by his team's effort. Photo: Alison Paterson

Adam Rudd made one try and Jack Everingham converted but Bangalow exploded in the second half to take the match.

Taylor said coming back from 61-7 defeat at the hands of Casuarina Beach made his team determined to play their hearts out on Saturday.

“I was disappointed in the score, but not with the effort the players put in,” he said.

“We have had a fantastic turnaround after last week’s effort.”.

Bangalow took a decisive win over Lismore despite some excellent defensive work by the host club. Photo: Alison Paterson

Bangalow coach Tim Cohen said, “we managed to run away in the last half which was the plan.”

BUOYANT BANGALOW: Bangalow's 1st Grade took a decisive victory against host team Lismore. Photo: Alison Paterson

In the Colts game Lismore showed Mullumbimby the way when they won 14-5.

Despite enthusiastic opposition, Lismore simply outclassed their rivals supported Gabe Taylor and Braeden Nelson to each score a try and Breadean Williams to take a daily double, making two conversions.

EXCITING GAME: Lismore Reserve grade #10 Jake Lennon overcomes a trio of Mullumbimby players. Photo: Alison Paterson

In the reserves the play went Mullumbimby’s way who outgunned Lismore 44-12.

It was a fiercely contested game which saw Lismore’s Grant Little and Perry Daly each score one try with Daly also adding a conversion to his tally.

TOP GAME: Lismore reserves played an exciting game against Mullumbimby on Saturday but could not overcome the visitors to claim a win. Photo: Alison Paterson

While Ballina were too strong for Lismore in the Womens 10’S, the game showed there’s enormous potential for excellence on both sides.

LISMORE WOMEN: Lismore played Ballina in the Women's 10s which saw some excellent play on both sides. Photo: Alison Paterson

In the hard-fought match, Lismore’s Lissetto sisters, Adriano and Sabrina each scored a try, but in the end Ballina won 17-10.

WONDER WOMEN: Lismore played Ballina in the Women's 10s which saw some excellent play on both sides. Here Lismore's Jada Williams running the ball with Tahana Binge in support. Photo: Alison Paterson

Coach John Lisetto said he “very proud” of his players.

Ballina’s women’s captain who was out for the match, Kerene Bienke, was ecstatic.

BALLINA BEST: Ballina defeated Lismore in the Womens 10'S which saw strong play on both sides. Photo Alison Paterson

“A close game but good,” she said with a smile.

“They put the burners on and showed some heart.”

RIPPER REFS: The referees (and one junior assistant) at Lismore Rugby Union Club on Saturday. L-R Referee coach Steve Miller, Louis Trisley, Graham Cook, Joseph Lee and his assistant Photo: Alison Paterson

Senior match official Graham Cook was backed by referees, Louis Trisley, Joseph Lee and Bruce Ward.

Cook said the all the games were “heavily contested”.