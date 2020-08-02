PHOTOS: Solid effort from Lismore rugby players
RUNNING out onto the ground on Saturday, there was jubilation in the air at Lismore Rugby Union Club as three clubs faced off for honour and glory.
While Lismore’s Colts took Mullumbimby to the cleaners, the club fell at the fence in the first grade, Womens 10s and Reserves matches, despite occasional flashes of brilliance.
Lismore first grade coach Ray Taylor said their defeat to Bangalow of 40-7 did not reflect the players’ commitment.
At halftime with Bangalow 12 to Lismore’s 7, Taylor felt his players could rise to bring the score into their favour.
Adam Rudd made one try and Jack Everingham converted but Bangalow exploded in the second half to take the match.
Taylor said coming back from 61-7 defeat at the hands of Casuarina Beach made his team determined to play their hearts out on Saturday.
“I was disappointed in the score, but not with the effort the players put in,” he said.
“We have had a fantastic turnaround after last week’s effort.”.
Bangalow coach Tim Cohen said, “we managed to run away in the last half which was the plan.”
In the Colts game Lismore showed Mullumbimby the way when they won 14-5.
Despite enthusiastic opposition, Lismore simply outclassed their rivals supported Gabe Taylor and Braeden Nelson to each score a try and Breadean Williams to take a daily double, making two conversions.
In the reserves the play went Mullumbimby’s way who outgunned Lismore 44-12.
It was a fiercely contested game which saw Lismore’s Grant Little and Perry Daly each score one try with Daly also adding a conversion to his tally.
While Ballina were too strong for Lismore in the Womens 10’S, the game showed there’s enormous potential for excellence on both sides.
In the hard-fought match, Lismore’s Lissetto sisters, Adriano and Sabrina each scored a try, but in the end Ballina won 17-10.
Coach John Lisetto said he “very proud” of his players.
Ballina’s women’s captain who was out for the match, Kerene Bienke, was ecstatic.
“A close game but good,” she said with a smile.
“They put the burners on and showed some heart.”
Senior match official Graham Cook was backed by referees, Louis Trisley, Joseph Lee and Bruce Ward.
Cook said the all the games were “heavily contested”.