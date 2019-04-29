PHOTOS: Skateboarding, music, surfing at Crankfest

CRANKFEST: Young skateboarders showed off their skills in the Crankfest skate competition.

Jackie Munro

THE sound of music, laughter and skateboards intermingled with the usual coastal sounds last Saturday as the Evans Head foreshore exploded into life with art and culture.

The 10th Crankfest Youth Festival had something for everyone, with mechanical bulls, face painting and music performances.

Throughout the day there was a surf competition, a skate competition and children's activities such as creative workshops as well as a performance by the Spaghetti Circus.

There was a variety of food and market stalls, as well as live performances by bands, singers, songwriters and dancers.

Mid-Richmond Neighbourhood Centre event organiser Tahli Butler said the festival had "gone really well”.

"After we had rain last year and the change of date, we weren't sure how it would go, but we've had really good feedback,” she said.

Berala teenager Lillie Porter was visiting Evans Head from Sydney with her family for the school holidays.

Lillie said she was "excited” by the events and atmosphere on offer at the festival.

"It's just a really fun and super-chill atmosphere,” she said.

"Staying in Evans Head has been really cool to be near the beach, and we didn't know (Crankfest) would be on when we came here.

"So it's been really lit to be able to sit back and watch the skateboarding and walk around and see everything,” Lillie said.

The day-long celebration of youth culture and art was expected to attract more than 3000 people.